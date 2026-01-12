Belgian police officer gets no punishment for partner violence

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

A 46-year-old police officer from Blankenberge has been given a suspended sentence for domestic violence after grabbing his partner by the throat during an argument.

On 22 October 2023, the local police found a woman in a dressing gown near the police station around 10 pm. She told officers she had fled her home following a heated argument.

The woman reported that her partner had grabbed her by the throat and that she feared him, especially when he brought his service weapon home. The incident left her unable to work for seven days.

She also claimed to have suffered a collapsed lung in 2016 from a blow to the chest, though the accused was not prosecuted for that incident.

However, he did face charges for a separate incident in May 2021, where he was alleged to have punched his partner in the face.

The suspect was released on bail after spending several days in custody, but only under specific conditions.

During the trial, the prosecution requested a one-year suspended prison sentence, arguing that messages exchanged between the couple proved domestic violence had occurred.

The defence claimed the accused was innocent, stating the victim had attacked him in October 2023, and he merely pushed her away.

Defence lawyer Joris Van Maele further argued that the investigation had been biased, as it was carried out by the suspect’s ex-colleagues.

"I haven’t been able to do my job for over two years because of something I didn’t do," said the accused in his final statement before the court’s decision.

Ultimately, the court acquitted the man of the alleged incident in May 2021 but handed him a suspended sentence for other events.

