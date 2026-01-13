FlixBus parent company acquires airport transfer platform Flibco

Shuttle bus operator Flibco announces connection from and to Brussels Airport, Thursday 09 June 2022 in Zaventem. Credit: Belga / Ine Gillis

The parent company of FlixBus and FlixTrain, Flix Group, has acquired a majority stake in airport transfer platform Flibco, owned by Luxembourg-based SLG.

SLG, formerly known as Sales-Lentz Group, will retain a minority stake in Flibco. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Flix Group stated that the acquisition will expand its presence in the airport services sector, strengthening its position in the European transport market, while enabling Flibco to accelerate its growth as part of the Flix Group.

Customers will continue to book airport shuttle tickets directly via flibco.com. In the future, Flibco routes will also be integrated into the Flix platform, allowing travellers to combine airport shuttles with Flix’s transport options.

Flibco’s management team and employees will remain unchanged, and the company will continue to operate from its headquarters in Luxembourg under CEO Tobias Stüber.

Flibco specialises in digital solutions for airport transportation, offering shuttle bus services to and from several European airports, including Charleroi and Zaventem.

