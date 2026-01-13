Belgian Justice Minister wants to bring in private guards in prisons

Minister of Justice Annelies Verlinden pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Thursday 13 February 2025. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) is considering deploying private security guards to address staffing shortages in Belgium’s overcrowded prisons, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Belgian prisons are not only experiencing overcrowding but also face a significant shortage of prison guards.

Speaking in the parliamentary Justice Committee, Verlinden proposed using private security firms to handle "non-contact monitoring tasks" within prisons.

Union representatives from ACOD and ACV suggested that these tasks could include reception duties or monitoring security camera footage.

The unions strongly oppose the plan, citing legal concerns, potential safety risks, and the high turnover rate in private security companies.

The upcoming opening of the new Antwerp prison has further intensified concerns over staffing shortages.

In response, Verlinden plans to recruit 30 additional staff for hiring efforts and is reviewing whether candidates for prison guard roles need specific qualifications or even Belgian nationality.

Union group ACOD criticised the proposals as insufficient, stating that improving the job’s status and appeal would be a more effective solution. "These measures won’t significantly address the issue," a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Verlinden’s office emphasised that all strategies aim to support the government’s goal of expanding prison capacity during this legislative term. They stressed the importance of hiring enough staff and ensuring candidates’ suitability for the roles.

This report is based on information shared by Belga and Het Nieuwsblad.

Related News