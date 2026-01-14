Electronic music festival Paradise City announces first acts

Credit: Annika Wallis/Paradise City Festival 2022

The electronic music festival Paradise City has revealed the first 26 artists set to perform at its 11th edition, taking place from 26 to 28 June 2026.

The scenic grounds of the Ribaucourt Castle in Perk, Flemish Brabant, are the scene of this small boutique festival. In its short history, it has hosted some of the greatest names in electronic music history.

This year, notable names from the electronic music scene added to this year's lineup include Richie Hawtin, Modeselektor, DJ Heartstring, Interplanetary Criminal, Benwal, and Malugi.

The event, which stakes the claim as the world’s most sustainable festival, will also see the return of Palms Trax, Floating Points, Helena Lauwaert and Job Jobse.

Dutch rappers De Jeugd van Tegenwoordig will feature prominently among its line-up of electro and techno acts.

The full programme is available at www.paradisecity.be, with more artists to be announced soon.

Combined tickets and Saturday passes are already sold out, but Friday tickets (95 euros) and Sunday tickets (99 euros) remain available for purchase.

