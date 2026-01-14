Kidnapping in Brussels leads to dramatic car chase and four arrests

Illustration picture shows the police station in Uccle, Monday 15 June 2020. Credit: Belga

Brussels police have arrested four suspects after a long car chase following the kidnapping of an individual in the municipality of Uccle on Tuesday night.

At around 9 pm, police responded to several calls by witnesses who reported four individuals, armed with machetes, hitting a person on the head before forcing them into the boot of a vehicle.

When arriving at the scene of the abduction, personal belongings, including a slipper and clothing, were found on the ground.

The suspects fled towards Drogenbos, where a team from the Marlow zone began to follow the suspect vehicle.

A long chase ensued, involving several police zones on the Ring RO and then on the E19, with air support from the federal police. During the chase, the suspects reportedly threw several objects out of the window.

The vehicle was finally intercepted in the centre of Le Roeulx, Hainaut, after a high-speed chase, followed by a chase on foot.

At the scene, the police discovered a victim with a head injury, but alive. During the interception, a warning shot was fired, but no injuries or material damage were reported.

The four suspects were arrested and transferred to the Marlow police station in Brussels. They have been placed at the disposal of the public prosecutor's office.

The Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation and, given the seriousness of the facts, has requested an investigating judge and charged the four suspects.

The public prosecutor congratulates and thanks all the police services involved for their commitment during this operation.

