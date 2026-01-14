Nivelles Carnival to welcome 750 gilles this year

The Gilles are traditional members of many Walloon carnivals, most famously the Binche carnival. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The 122nd Nivelles Carnival will take place from 22 to 24 February, following the general rehearsals of Gilles and fantasy groups on 7 February.

Approximately 750 Gilles will participate this year. A unique feature of the Nivelles Carnival is the combination of a cavalcade and a Gilles parade on Sunday.

Gilles are iconic, masked male figures central to Belgium's Binche Carnival.

For 2023, organisers aim to expand the children’s carnival procession on Saturday afternoon (21 February).

Some elements, such as large plush characters and Transformers, are being shifted from Sunday to accompany the children’s parade. In total, nine groups will join the Saturday event.

On Sunday, 22 February, Gilles will begin their pre-dawn gatherings and converge on the Grand-Place, where medals will be awarded at the town hall from 8:00 am.

The cavalcade will depart from Nivelles station at 1:45 pm, featuring 18 groups, followed by the Gilles. This year, 11 societies will participate, including the return of the Pierrots.

Due to the larger number of Gilles and fantasy groups, adjustments to the departure arrangements will be tested for smoother procession flow. Multiple dance rounds will occur upon arrival at the Grand-Place.

Festivities will continue on Monday, 23 February, with a family carnival at 2:30 p.m., replacing the usual schools carnival due to school holidays.

Later that evening, the Aclot Carnival will take place, culminating in a grand dance round from 9:15 p.m.

Fire displays will also shift from traditional bonfire pyres to Bengal lights crafted by a pyrotechnician. For those keen on extending the celebrations, the Raclot will begin on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

