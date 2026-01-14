Greenland: Denmark reinforces military presence 'as of today'

(L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attend a joint press conference in Nuuk, Greenland, on June 15, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Denmark announced on Wednesday that it was strengthening its military presence in Greenland, coveted by US President Donald Trump, "as of today".

The remarks came shortly before a tense meeting in Washington between Greenlandic, Danish and US officials on the future of the autonomous Danish territory.

"The army is deploying capabilities and units as part of exercises, which will result in an increased military presence in Greenland and its surroundings in the near future, in terms of aircraft, ships and soldiers, including those of NATO allies," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

This decision comes at a time when Donald Trump has further intensified his threats to seize the autonomous Danish territory to guarantee the security of the United States, arguing that NATO should support Washington in its action.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, on the other hand, believes that a US attack on Greenland would be ‘the end of everything,’ especially NATO.

"Security in the Arctic is of crucial importance to the Kingdom and our Arctic allies. It is therefore essential that we further strengthen our ability to operate in the region, in close cooperation with our allies," said Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, quoted in the statement.

The minister is planning exercises in 2026 that could involve "hosting allied troops, deploying fighter jets in and around Greenland, and conducting military missions at sea".

He recalled that Denmark conducted exercises in Greenland last year with the participation of allies such as Germany, France, Sweden and Norway.

In Washington, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and his Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt are set to meet with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an attempt to defuse the crisis surrounding Greenland.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the island "belongs to its people".

"For me it’s important that the Greenlanders know and they know this by the deeds, not only by the words, that we respect the wishes of the Greenlanders and their interests and that they can count on us," she said in Brussels.

However, she did not confirm that Greenland was covered by the EU's mutual defence clause, according to a report by Euractiv.

Donald Trump stated on Wednesday on social media that the United States needs Greenland for national security purposes, explaining that Greenland is vital for the "Golden Dome" missile defence project currently under construction.

"If we don't act, Russia or China will, and that cannot happen!" Trump claimed again.

Prévot pushes back on US military action

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot stated on Wednesday during a parliamentary session that he does not believe the United States is not considering a military operation to take control of Greenland.

Prévot cited contacts indicating that no armed intervention is being contemplated, stressing the potential international fallout such a move could have, particularly within NATO.

Last week, Prévot met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio amid ongoing statements from President Donald Trump and his administration suggesting interest in acquiring Greenland, without ruling out military options.

An official in Washington advised Prévot to take Trump seriously, but not to interpret his remarks literally.

On Wednesday, a meeting took place in Washington between Danish and Greenlandic diplomats, American officials, and Vice President JD Vance.

Belgium expressed solidarity with Denmark, firmly stating that Greenland is not a territory for negotiation or a sphere of influence to be reallocated.

Prévot underscored the existing framework governing Greenland’s fate, rooted in Danish sovereignty and the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination.

