Eight new names on the Couleur Café bill

Illustration picture shows the first day of the Couleur Cafe music festival in Brussels, Friday 24 June 2022. The 31st edition of the festival is taking place from June 24th to June 26th. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

Rema, KeBlack, Danny Ocean, and five other artists have joined the line-up for this year’s Couleur Café Festival in Brussels, set to take place from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 June at the Atomium square.

On Friday, Nigerian afrobeat singer Rema and singer-rapper KeBlack will perform, alongside previously announced acts such as Ezra Collective, Pongo, Reemah, and Ruger.

Saturday’s lineup will feature Venezuelan reggaeton star Danny Ocean, who promises to turn the festival into a huge Latin music party, as well as Obongjayar, whose presence had already been confirmed.

Sunday will see Amaarae, Gaz Mawete, Jamz Supernova, Stand High Patrol, and Tribal Kush joining previously announced acts DC3, Genezio, and Three Sacred Soul.

The day will boast a diverse mix of genres, including RnB, electronic music, hip-hop, dancehall, and rumba.

The organisers hinted that more artists will be revealed soon.

