Celebrations in Molenbeek after Morocco reach African Cup final

Illustration image Moroccan fans celebrate in the centre of Brussels, during celebrations after a game between Morocco and Spain, at the FIFA 2022 World Cup, on Tuesday 06 December 2022. Credit: Belga

Moroccan fans celebrated their national team’s qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations final against Nigeria on Wednesday night, with large gatherings and festivities in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean.

Thousands of supporters gathered at Étangs Noirs in a lively atmosphere featuring chants, car horns, fireworks, and smoke flares. The match ended 0-0 after extra time, but Morocco beat Nigeria in a penalty shoot-out.

Celebrations proceeded peacefully, with no damage or police intervention. Many participants filmed the event, waving flags and capturing the moment on their phones.

Initially, the neighbourhood remained mostly quiet as people watched the match from home or venues with screens.

The streets were empty, but anticipation filled establishments like the Fair Play café, where fans cheered each close attempt without seeing the score change until the decisive shootout.

The moment victory was secured, crowds poured into Étangs Noirs. Supporters arrived by foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, or car, filling the square with celebration. The metro station had closed early at 9 pm.

"We used to go to the Bourse or the Place de la République, but that’s no longer possible. Here at Étangs Noirs, there’s space to celebrate," noted Fouad, a participant.

Unlike past rounds where police interventions and damage occurred, Wednesday’s celebrations remained incident-free. A robust support system was organised, including local parents, educators, and volunteers wearing yellow vests.

Groups such as D’Broej asbl, Move asbl, Black Pearls, Mini Molenbeek, and residents from the Maritime neighbourhood collaborated to ensure the event’s smooth running.

Around 2:30 am, Dirk De Blok, a local town councillor, reviewed the night positively.

"I believe we succeeded; there was great energy, lots of young people, and many families. Everything was supervised by about forty volunteers. Now the square is empty, and no damage was reported," he explained.

Acting mayor Ahmet Gjanaj also visited and stated, "We are already preparing for Sunday’s final with more volunteers and strengthened measures."

Related News