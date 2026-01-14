Molenbeek metro station to shut early tonight due to Morocco match

Pigeons at Place des Etangs Noirs in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean. Credit: Belga/ Hatim Kaghat

Security measures are being taken tonight in the Brussels municipality of Molenbeek ahead of the African Cup of Nations semi-final between Morocco and Nigeria.

The metro station of Étangs Noirs will close early at 9 pm, when the game kicks off. The area will also have a reinforced police presence.

Traders in the Étangs Noirs district are also taking precautions, with a few local businesses exceptionally closing at 7:30 pm instead of 8 pm.

Faced with a risk of exuberant celebrations, around 50 mothers from the neighbourhood are mobilising alongside the police to supervise the festivities.

According to La Dernière Heure, they will be dressed in yellow vests to be easily identifiable, and they will patrol the neighbourhood throughout the festivities.

"There is a greater chance that a young person will listen to a local mother who tells them to calm down rather than a police officer", said one of the mobilised mothers.

Morocco could reach the final after making the first Afcon semi-final, but in Molenbeek, this sporting event worries the municipal authorities and residents of the Étangs Noirs district.

Related News