Quarter fewer people crossing EU borders irregularly in 2025

A French member of European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex patrol. Credit: AFP / Belga

The number of irregular attempts to enter the European Union in 2025 has dropped by a quarter compared to the previous year, marking the lowest figures since 2021, according to Frontex.

The European border agency recorded 178,000 irregular crossings and described the decline as a "remarkable development."

Despite this, Frontex warned that uncertainty persists along the EU’s external borders. Its director, Hans Leijtens, said, "The trend is heading in the right direction, but the risks remain."

Enhanced cooperation between Frontex, EU governments, and non-EU partners contributed to the improved results.

Significant drops were noted on specific migration routes. Attempts were down by 63% on the West African route, 42% on the Western Balkan route, and 37% via Belarus.

The decline in crossings via the Western Balkan route was attributed to stronger security measures and improved collaboration with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The central Mediterranean route remains the busiest, accounting for nearly a third of all crossings. On the Libya-to-Italy pathway, however, little change was observed, with 66,328 attempts – a 1% decrease compared to last year.

In contrast, the eastern Mediterranean route saw a sharp decline, with crossings down 27% compared to 2024.

However, attempts to reach the Greek island of Crete from eastern Libya tripled, highlighting rapid shifts in migration patterns and preferred routes.

A 14% increase was recorded along the western Mediterranean route.

At the EU’s external borders, Frontex reported that most migrants were of Bangladeshi, Egyptian, or Afghan nationality.

Related News