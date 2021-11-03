   
Four months suspended for man who beat a badger to death
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 03 November, 2021
Latest News:
Student hazing death could be caused by excessive...
WHO approves eighth Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use...
Four months suspended for man who beat a...
Coronavirus: Infections remain stable, but hospital admissions and...
Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions
    2
    How non-EU residents can get Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    3
    Belgium launches website to check if you need a Covid test
    4
    Over 1,000 Covid infections after ‘Amsterdam Dance Event’ in the Netherlands
    5
    24 Brussels bars and restaurants open toilets to anyone free of charge
    Share article:

    Four months suspended for man who beat a badger to death

    Wednesday, 03 November 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Guido Menten/Facebook

    A 76-year-old man from Wellen in Limburg province has been sentenced to four months suspended for animal cruelty after he was found guilty of beating a badger to death with a club.

    The man, who has not been named, was spotted in a snow-covered field in Alken, Limburg in April this year by two walkers. They saw the man beat at something at his feet with a heavy stick, and on closer inspection it became clear the object was in fact an animal.

    The witnesses filmed the scene but missed the violence. They did, however, notify the police at Borgloon who brought the animal to the Nature centre at Oudsbergen. They found the badger in a state of shock but still living.

    The animal was kept to be cared for at the centre, but died two days later.

    The court in Hasselt heard how the cause of death was the result of swelling caused by blows to the spine and collapsed lungs. The accused, meanwhile, claimed the video showed him poking the animal with a stick to see if it was still alive. As for the blows, he told the court he had tried to put the badger out of its suffering – unsuccessfully, as it turned out.

    Related Posts

    His lawyer, meanwhile, took the opportunity to complain of the “lynch party” that had pursued his client since video of the beating appeared on social media.

    The prosecution called for a guilty verdict and a sentence of six months. The court ordered instead four months suspended. He was also fined €1,200 and ordered to pay €800.

    In the meantime, three nature organisations – Vogelbescherming Vlaanderen, Natuurpunt Limburg and Wellense Natuurvereniging ’t Bokje – filed as civil parties in the case, and were awarded damages of €3,625.

    Damages awarded to civil parties, unlike fines, cannot be suspended. The man intends to appeal.

    Latest news

    Student hazing death could be caused by excessive alcohol consumption
    The death of a student at a hazing in the early hours of Sunday morning once again put the practice, which involves submitting first-year students to ...
    WHO approves eighth Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
    On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an emergency use listing for Covaxin, developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, making it ...
    Coronavirus: Infections remain stable, but hospital admissions and deaths continue to rise
    More than 7,640 people in Belgium test positive for the Covid-19 each day, according to figures from the health institute Sciensano. The number of ...
    Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions
    The Dutch government yesterday announced new, stricter measures to protect against the increase in Covid-19 infections in the country. The ...
    How non-EU residents can get Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    As Flanders and Wallonia have expanded the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) and Brussels is tightening its checks from this week, the authorities ...
    ‘Unheard of’: Flemish hospital calls police as visitors refuse to follow tightened rules
    As the number of coronavirus cases is rising again, the Jessa Hospital in the Limburg province has had to call the police twice because some people ...
    Belgium in Brief: Your New Language
    I would hazard a guess that many of you reading this don't come from the country you're living in.  So probably – even without realising – you've ...
    Thousands of extra seats to ease crowding on Brussels metros
    On Monday, an extra 2,000 seats will be added per hour in every direction on the metro lines 2 and 6, Brussels public transport operator STIB ...
    Uber failing electrification mission, new data reveals
    Ride-hailing firm Uber has made scant progress towards its goal of electrifying half of its car fleets in seven major European cities by 2025, ...
    Military barracks searched in operation against extreme-right terrorism
    As part of an operation to tackle extreme-right terrorism in Belgium, three military barracks and eight private homes of military personnel were ...
    Nearly 40 Aldi shops on strike in Wallonia
    A total of 37 Aldi shops in Wallonia were hit by a second staff strike on Wednesday in response to a call from the national employees' centre (CNE), ...
    Belgian Red Cross devotes €2 million to help flood-affected schools
    The Belgian Red Cross is dedicating €2 million to schools as part of their action plan to help victims of this summer’s deadly floods. Almost €1 ...