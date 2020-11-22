   
Police arrest jogger who stabbed Jack Russell to death
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 22 November, 2020
Latest News:
Police will enforce corona-rules at Christmas, says minister...
Coronavirus: Eleven vaccine trials now in their final...
Survey: Seven in ten self-employed are under stress...
Police arrest jogger who stabbed Jack Russell to...
Covid-19: Patients in hospital will go below 5,000...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 22 November 2020
    Police will enforce corona-rules at Christmas, says minister
    Coronavirus: Eleven vaccine trials now in their final phase
    Survey: Seven in ten self-employed are under stress
    Police arrest jogger who stabbed Jack Russell to death
    Covid-19: Patients in hospital will go below 5,000 this week
    Ombudsman: Think twice before booking a holiday this spring
    Coronavirus: Prime Minister advises Belgians not to go skiing
    Northern Ireland: Brexit could lead to revival of paramilitaries, commission warns
    Woman falls from 5th floor at illegal lockdown party in Brussels
    Smart cameras could be installed to catch ‘texting’ drivers
    USA: Trump administration continues executions despite election defeat
    Bpost will no longer deliver all packages to your address
    N-VA wants to overturn the decision to shut down Belgium’s nuclear power
    Coronavirus immunity lasts up to six months, study shows
    Transgender journalist who announced the conquest of Mount Everest dies
    Environmental damage threatens populations living in the Mediterranean region
    Minister ‘relieved’ on arrest of sender of hate-mail
    Belgian purchases of second homes in Spain soar
    Elon Musk now world’s third richest man, after Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates
    Euthanasia: Leuven prosecutor investigating ‘dozens of cases’
    View more
    Share article:

    Police arrest jogger who stabbed Jack Russell to death

    Sunday, 22 November 2020
    © Facebook

    A man thought to have stabbed a Jack Russell terrier to death while jogging has been arrested and admitted the assault, the prosecutor for East Flanders said.

    The attack took place in Waasmunster, on a street that runs alongside the E17 motorway. Two people, the owner and her daughter, were walking the dog, named Dribbel, when they encountered the jogger. Dribbel started to run alongside him when the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the dog.

    Dribbel died at the scene.

    The owners filed a police complaint and the local police distributed images of the suspect taken from CCTV footage of the area. That led to a number of tips from members of the public.

    The images led to a quick identification of the suspect, who has since been arrested and interrogated,” said a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office. “He is a 43-year-old man from Lokeren. He confesses that he is the person who stabbed the dog.”

    The man, named only as A.V., an ultra-runner who works for the government as a climate and environment specialist, will be charged by an investigating magistrate with offences against the law on offensive weapons, as well as mistreatment of an animal.

    Police said he had wiped his profile on the Strava app used by runners to register their performance, probably because he realised he was identifiable from the camera images. The app also records the runner’s route.

    The prosecutor’s office asked for him to be remanded to prison while awaiting trial, but the man has already been released.

    The man cannot be arrested for the animal cruelty itself,” the spokesperson added.

    The law provides a possibility of arrest by the investigating magistrate for offences punishable by imprisonment of one year or more, which is not the case for animal cruelty, but which is the case for violations of the offensive weapons legislation.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times