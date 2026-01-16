At least 15 Belgian victims of video game which forces minors to undress

Credit: Unsplash / Szabo Viktor

At least fifteen Belgian girls, aged between 9 and 17, were lured by a Dutch man into playing a game he had created himself. Among other things, they had to undress to "improve their score".

It is possible that other girls have also been trapped, including in Belgium, and the courts are therefore inviting potential victims to come forward, as reported on Thursday by Het Laatste Nieuws and VTM Nieuws.

The name of the video game is ‘Highscoregame’. The man who created it offered it on various webcam sites, where he appeared on screen, similar to the telephone games of yesteryear.

By completing missions in front of the camera, the young girls could earn points and move up to the next level. It started innocently enough, but very quickly things took a turn for the worse.

The Dutch police arrested Bas P. (40) after receiving information from the United States. An investigation led to the discovery of 300 videos at his home. He is believed to have been active since 2017.

"The victims are aged between 9 and 17", according to Meike Willebrands of the Dutch Public Prosecution Service. Fifteen of them are Belgian. However, not all of the children have yet been identified or recognised.

Investigators have therefore set up an email address for anyone who recognises themselves in this story:

melding-highscore-game.lb@politie.nl

