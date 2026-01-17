Hundreds of Port of Antwerp workers suspended for failing drug tests

Illustration picture shows harbor workers at the MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET) in the port of Antwerp, Wednesday 10 May 2017. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Over 300 port workers in Antwerp have received negative security assessments for failing drug tests since the beginning of 2025, Belga reports.

The screenings, aimed at tackling drug-related issues, have been conducted by the federal police and result in security evaluations issued by the National Authority for Maritime Security, which operates under the Federal Public Service Mobility.

So far, 16,678 individuals have undergone checks in Belgian ports, with most cases focused on the Antwerp-Bruges port.

Approximately 1.92% of these resulted in negative security assessments, equating to around 320 people, according to Thomas De Spiegelaere, spokesperson for Ministry of Mobility. Many of these workers were immediately suspended.

"Those individuals with a negative security assessment can still access the port, but are no longer allowed to perform critical functions," says De Spiegelaere. "Employers are not allowed to ignore the assessment."

This measure aims to prevent individuals who might be tempted to facilitate drug trafficking from occupying sensitive positions.

"We want to exclude individuals with active links to the criminal environment from critical functions," De Spiegelaere stated.

Most of the screened employees are staff members, but the more than ten thousand dockworkers are only now starting their assessments.

The aim of the Federal Government is to prevent people who might be tempted to help with drug trafficking in the Port of Antwerp from continuing to work in the port.

"The security checks are necessary to structurally strengthen the security of the ports, for example against the international drug trade," said De Spiegelaere.

"Access to sensitive areas and information in the port poses an increased security risk if it falls into the wrong hands. We therefore want to exclude people with active links to the criminal world from critical positions."

Party pills

At the shipping company MSC Belgium, two employees have been suspended in recent months, says director Marc Beerlandt in comments to De Standaard.

"We had to suspend them because they had come into contact with the police in the past for drug-related offences. They have a very good track record, but we had no choice but to follow the advice of the authorities."

According to the report, one of the two employees had taken two ecstasy pills at a festival "to stay awake" longer.

"He successfully appealed his suspension and is now back in our employ. The appeal procedure for the other employee is still ongoing," says the director.

Overall, Beerlandt thinks the checks "are quite strict, and they have a deterrent effect."

"I think it sends a good signal. Anyone who uses drugs and works in the port will have to think twice, because there are serious consequences."

According to De Standaard, most of the 16,678 people tested are office workers, but there were also 2,671 prospective dock workers seeking port work and were therefore, in some cases, rejected.

The issue is a sensitive one in the Antwerp port community, with trade union representatives and Cepa, the organisation that represents dock workers in the port of Antwerp not wanting to comment on it yet when approached by De Standaard.

