Belgian MP shows AI deepfakes of herself to warn against Grok danger

Still taken from video of Belgian MP Victoria Vandeberg (MR) showing off AI images of herself in parliament

Belgian MP Victoria Vandeberg (MR) exhibit images of herself in a bikini, created with X’s AI tool Grok, in parliament this week to warn against the dangers of deepfakes, HLN reports.

The global outrage from Elon Musk’s X social media platform and its AI tool continues after it was revealed the AI bot Grok is able to undress images of women and underage girls upon user request and post them to X.

The company first restricted the tool to paying subscribers in the UK after government pressure, but was forced to announce it was pulling the whole undressing tool on Thursday.

However, on Friday it was revealed by the Guardian that, despite X announcing it had blocked it, the feature was still working on its standalone Grok app, in what appears to have been a workaround the ban.

'Humiliating'

This week, Belgian MP Vandeberg accused Belgium of being far too lax in its response to this issue, which is why she took matters into her own hands in the House of Commons last Thursday, De Standaard reports.

"Take a look at these two photos," she said. "The first is an innocent picture from my social media. The second was created in a matter of seconds by AI. My clothes are gone, and the image takes on a sexual context."

The Liège-born MP clarifies that she created the image herself with X’s Grok to highlight the dangers.

"The photo is shocking, humiliating and could have been real. That's where the danger lies. Today, any girl can lose control over her photos. She then has no control over what happens to that falsified image."

Belgium's Digital Minister Vanessa Matz (Les Engagés) said that she is investigating whether the tool can be suspended “as long as X does not fulfill its obligations", HLN reports.

