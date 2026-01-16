Belgian Minister criticises Tik Tok's method to ban under-13s

TikTok. Credit: Belga / AFP

TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, plans to completely block access to its platform for children under-13 in Europe.

The company announced its intention in a press release, stating it would use multiple checks powered by new technology to enforce this policy. If there are indications that a user is under 13, a specialised moderator will review their account and possibly block it.

Digital Minister Vanessa Matz welcomed the move on Friday, saying it was a sign that TikTok is recognising the need to better protect young users online. She added, "This shows that political pressure is yielding results."

However, Matz criticised the chosen method. "The platform is acting as both judge and enforcer, analysing behaviours, collecting large amounts of personal data before taking action, and then demanding sensitive information like identity or bank cards in the case of disputes. Furthermore, this control occurs after the fact."

She advocated for an alternative approach based on external age verification. "Our vision relies on authentication through a trusted third party, one that is secure, independent from the platforms, does not store data, and prevents commercial exploitation."

Matz stressed the need for action at the national and European levels. "While governments and the EU delay introducing a clear and binding framework, platforms keep proposing their own often incomplete and insufficient solutions. For this reason, I intend to propose legislation nationally by 2026. We cannot afford to wait any longer," she concluded.

