One of Belgium's most wanted criminals finally behind bars after 10 years on the run

Jeton Begesi. Credit: Federal Police

Jeton Begesi, one of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives, was arrested on Thursday in Schoten, Antwerp province, the federal police announced on Friday.

His arrest was the result of a coordinated operation involving the Federal Police’s Fugitive Active Search Team (FAST), Antwerp police, and Schoten police.

Begesi had been sentenced on 22 December 2015 by the Antwerp Court of First Instance to three years and four months in prison for kidnapping, hostage-taking, and rape. He had been on the run for 10 years.

In July, at the request of the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office, Begesi, now 30, was added to Belgium’s Most Wanted list. According to the federal police, this public listing led to crucial information that was thoroughly investigated.

His arrest occurred just two days before his sentence would have been barred by the statute of limitations. To avoid capture, he had used false identities and received assistance from others.

Begesi was transferred to prison on Thursday, where he will serve his sentence.

