Belgian rape suspect extradited from Germany to the Netherlands

A 21-year-old Belgian man was extradited from Germany to the Netherlands on Friday, suspected of committing a rape in Amsterdam last June.
The announcement by the Dutch prosecutor’s office on Monday.
The incident occurred in the early hours of 20 June 2025, when the victim stepped off a bus around 2:30 am and was followed by another passenger.
The suspect, aged 21, allegedly attacked the victim but fled the scene after she cried for help.
In October, police released a photo of the suspect, leading to his identification and an international arrest warrant.
He was apprehended in Germany in December.