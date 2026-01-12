Monday 12 January 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Belgian rape suspect extradited from Germany to the Netherlands
Amsterdam's Red Light District, November 2022. Credit: Isabella Vivian / The Brussels Times

A 21-year-old Belgian man was extradited from Germany to the Netherlands on Friday, suspected of committing a rape in Amsterdam last June.

The announcement by the Dutch prosecutor’s office on Monday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 20 June 2025, when the victim stepped off a bus around 2:30 am and was followed by another passenger.

The suspect, aged 21, allegedly attacked the victim but fled the scene after she cried for help.

In October, police released a photo of the suspect, leading to his identification and an international arrest warrant.

He was apprehended in Germany in December.

