Belgian singer awarded Lifetime Achievement Award

Belgian singer Axelle Red will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the MIA’s, the Flemish music awards.

The organisers, VI.BE and VRT, praised Axelle Red as “an artist who has not only left a mark on music history but also embodies the unifying power of music.”

Axelle Red has been breaking boundaries and connecting emotionally through her music for over 30 years, according to the organisers. Her career includes international hits, millions of album sales, and a voice that has influenced generations.

Her music continues to inspire younger musicians. French artists such as Vianney, Clara Luciani, and Julien Doré have covered her songs, and Dua Lipa recently performed one of her tracks during a concert at the AFAS Live. Belgian rapper Zwangere Guy sampled her song “Je t’attends” for his track “Gorik Pt. 2.”

This year will mark the release of Axelle Red’s first album in eight years, which she will unveil during three concerts in Antwerp, Liège, and Brussels in late November. Ahead of that, she begins a sold-out club tour this Saturday.

The award also recognises Axelle Red’s broader achievements as an activist who tirelessly fights for human rights and social justice.

At the MIA’s ceremony, scheduled for 4 February at the ING Arena, Axelle Red will deliver a live performance.

