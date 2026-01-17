Major clean-up operation takes place in Brussels

Boulevard du Midi. Credit: Google Street View

A major clean-up operation took place on Friday on Boulevard du Midi in Brussels, according to the city’s sanitation service and the regional agency Bruxelles-Propreté.

Eleven vehicles and 24 staff from the City of Brussels, along with 11 agents and five vehicles from Bruxelles-Propreté, participated in the operation. Illegal waste deposits, including furniture and rubbish bags, were removed.

Authorities are now working to identify those responsible for the illegal dumping in order to impose fines.

Parking restrictions are being introduced on the central reservation of Boulevard du Midi. The city states that this area has been misused by vans, often coming from outside Brussels, to unload bulky waste, leading to nuisance for local residents and a shortage of parking spaces.

New signage has been installed, prohibiting vans from parking on the central reservation. In addition, an alternative parking space has been set up in Louise for local businesses that previously parked in the area legitimately.

The chaotic parking situation on this stretch of Boulevard du Midi had made enforcement difficult, according to Brussels councillor for mobility Anaïs Maes. She explained that the new measures provide a safer, clearer framework for public space.

Reorganising parking in a regulated way also aims to improve traffic flow and safety, benefiting all users of this major transport route, she added.

