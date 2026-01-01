Young man and his friends get to work cleaning the streets of Molenbeek

Illustration picture shows the entrance to the metro station Etangs Noirs in Molenbeek. Credit: Christophe Legasse/Belga

Around 20 young people gathered on Thursday morning to clean up the Étangs Noirs neighbourhood in Molenbeek.

The initiative was organised by 24-year-old Molenbeek resident Mohamed Adahchour as part of a project call launched by Brussels State Secretary Ans Persoons.

Initially, only 10 participants were expected, but word of mouth helped attract more than 20 volunteers aged between 10 and 22. Before the rain began, they managed to collect 15 bags of waste while cleaning around the Étangs Noirs square, enjoying a friendly atmosphere.

“The choice of 1 January was not random. Molenbeek is often portrayed negatively at this time of year. The idea was to reverse the trend and show that we can talk positively about Molenbeek on New Year’s Day,” said Adahchour.

Preventive action

This clean-up followed a preventive action the previous evening. Fathers from the neighbourhood, wearing fluorescent jackets, had toured the streets to engage with residents. “We didn’t just go to the young people - they were also coming to us to understand the initiative,” explained Adahchour, who is also a municipal councillor.

Among the participants were several members of the local Black Pearl Gym. “After New Year’s Eve, there’s always rubbish. People celebrate in the evening, and we’re here in the morning to tidy things up,” said Haroon, 22, one of the volunteers born and raised in the area.

For many involved, the goal was clear: to take care of their neighbourhood. “I’m from here. I don’t like seeing it dirty,” said Wassim. “We need to show that there are great people in Molenbeek,” added Messia.

The clean-up was part of the projects selected through Ans Persoons’ initiative via the Vlaamse Gemeenschapscommissie (VGC) to promote positive, safe, and community-building activities around New Year’s.

As part of this initiative, the ‘Jeunes modèles de Molenbeek’ project combined the New Year’s Day clean-up with prevention campaigns conducted the night before. Several participants joined after being encouraged by their boxing coach, Soufiane Hammni, founder of Black Pearl Gym.

“Beyond teaching boxing, I try to encourage my students to get involved in their local community,” said Hammni.

For the young volunteers, the commitment goes beyond a one-day event. “We should take care of our neighbourhood every day, not just today,” said Youssef. Aya echoed his sentiment, while Messia stressed the need to challenge negative stereotypes about Molenbeek.

