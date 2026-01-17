Car and football supporters' building hit by fire

Firefighters pictured after supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch during the football match between Sporting Charleroi and KV Mechelen, Saturday 12 November 2022 in Charleroi. Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

Firefighters from the Hainaut-Est emergency zone extinguished a fire late Friday night that engulfed a vehicle and a Sporting de Charleroi supporters’ clubhouse on Joseph II Boulevard in Charleroi.

The vehicle fire was reported near the Pays de Charleroi stadium. The car, which had no licence plates, had been parked against the facade of a building that houses four flats on the upper floor and the supporters’ clubhouse on the ground floor.

The wooden structure at the front of the clubhouse caught fire. Firefighters conducted a thorough inspection of the building and confirmed that no individuals were inside at the time.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Attempts to contact Charleroi police for information on the circumstances of the incident have so far been unsuccessful.

Related News