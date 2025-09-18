Pizza Hut damaged by fire in Charleroi

An aerial view of the center of Charleroi, near the river Sambre. Credit: Belga / Denis Vasilov

A fire damaged a Pizza Hut restaurant on Jules Henin Avenue in Charleroi overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, forcing two adults and eight children to evacuate their flat above the premises.

The blaze started in a container of cardboard placed in front of the restaurant.

According to the Hainaut-Est rescue zone, the fire spread to an advertising panel leaning against the window and then broke through into the restaurant’s interior.

The establishment’s false ceiling was affected, and flames reached the floor of the flat on the first floor of the building.

Firefighters arrived after the residents had already evacuated.

Local police in Charleroi have recorded the incident, which may have been caused deliberately.

