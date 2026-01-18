House uninhabitable after fire in Wallonia

Illustrative image of a fire brigade. Credit: Belga

A fire broke out on Saturday evening in a terraced house in Mouscron, leaving no victims.

The residents, an elderly couple, were unharmed and avoided smoke inhalation. They have been temporarily housed with family members.

Emergency services in Wallonie Picarde were alerted at 21:40 about the incident in a house on Rue des Canonniers, near Mouscron’s municipal park. Fire engines and crews, including two water pumps, a ladder truck, a tanker, and a command vehicle, were dispatched from Mouscron, Évregnies, and Tournai.

The fire originated on the first floor of a two-storey house with an attic. According to Lieutenant Luc Vandendorpe, who led the operation, the blaze was accidental and caused by a faulty extension cord.

Firefighters worked to protect neighbouring houses and managed to prevent the fire from spreading. However, the first floor of the affected house was completely destroyed, rendering the property uninhabitable.

The fire crews remained on-site until 00:30.

