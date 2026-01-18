Minister Prévot: US reaction 'incomprehensible and hostile'

Vice-prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot is pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 15 January 2026. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

The European Union is holding an emergency meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs and the situation in Greenland, which the Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot described as “incomprehensible and needlessly hostile.”

Prévot revealed that an EU-wide ministerial meeting is likely to take place on Monday to determine a unified European response.

He stressed that Europe’s reaction must be “significant and united” to safeguard its credibility and respectability on the global stage, according to a statement released via the Belga news agency.

On Saturday evening, Prévot called for dialogue after Trump announced plans to impose additional tariffs on European countries sending military personnel to Greenland.

Belgium has decided to send a liaison officer to Greenland but is not currently listed among the countries targeted by Trump, who has repeatedly expressed interest in gaining control of the autonomous Danish territory.

Prévot explained that NATO allies deploying military personnel to Greenland aim to demonstrate concern for Arctic security and solidarity with Denmark. He emphasised that Denmark’s territorial integrity should never become subject to coercion.

He called for dialogue and collective efforts to ensure security in the Arctic in a non-aggressive manner.

