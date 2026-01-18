Agriculture Minister wants EU trade deal axed

Illustration picture taken during a protest action of the Federation Wallonne de l'Agriculture (FWA) and the Union des Agricultrices Wallonnes (UAW), with the support of the European agricultural union Copa Cogeca and the Boerenbond against the EU-Mercosur trade agreements, in Brussels, Monday 09 December 2024. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

Flemish Minister of Agriculture and Environment Jo Brouns (CD&V) has called on the European Parliament to vote against the EU’s free trade agreement with the Mercosur countries.

The Mercosur agreement, involving Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, was officially signed on Saturday in Paraguay but still requires approval from the European Parliament. While Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele (N-VA) praised the deal as “positive economic news from Europe,” coalition partner CD&V opposes it.

Brouns criticised the accord, arguing it allows unfair trade practices, particularly for agricultural products. He urged widespread opposition, stating that it would be impossible to justify to Flemish farmers who adhere to strict EU standards while imports from Mercosur countries include products treated with pesticides long banned in Europe.

The minister further stressed the need for Europe to focus on strategic independence in food production. He argued for easing EU regulations, which he claimed are suffocating farmers and other sectors, including the chemical industry, to better support domestic agriculture and businesses.

The European Parliament is expected to vote on the agreement no earlier than spring. Reports suggest ample uncertainty over whether the deal has sufficient support among MEPs, with Politico reporting that Spanish centre-right members may reverse their stance due to concerns over backlash during local elections in agricultural regions. Meanwhile, the far-right party Vox has actively campaigned against the agreement.

Next Wednesday, MEPs will discuss whether to refer the accord to the European Court of Justice to assess its compatibility with EU treaties. If approved, this referral would delay the approval process by at least a year.

