Farmers set up roadblock at the Franco-Belgian border

lot of traffic with a roadblock action of farmers in Le Roeulx roundabout, at the highway exits of the E19-E42, part of several protest actions, Monday 29 January 2024. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

French farmers set up a filter roadblock on the A340 near the Belgian border on Tuesday morning, according to federal police.

The protest is taking place on the French side of the Franco-Belgian border.

For lorry drivers, police recommend using the Couvin Nord exit at the locomotive roundabout and heading to Chimay via the N99.

The governor of Namur province, Denis Mathen, had warned on Monday evening that the protest might disrupt mobility in Belgium, particularly for lorries travelling to or from France.

Farmers are demonstrating against the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, which received approval from most European countries on Friday.

