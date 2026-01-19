Monday 19 January 2026
Suspicious package disrupts rail traffic at Walloon station

Monday 19 January 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Train tracks. Credit: Belga

Railway traffic at La Louvière-Sud station has been disrupted due to a suspicious package.

A police operation was trigged at around 11:45 a.m. on Monday at La Louvière-Sud station due to the package. Bomb disposal teams are on site.

While trains are currently running, they are not stopping at the affected station, according to Infrabel.

"After a total interruption of traffic at around 11:20 a.m., service resumed on tracks 4 and 5 without stopping at the station," the railway infrastructure manager told Belga New Agency.

Train traffic will be fully restored after approval from the bomb disposal services.

