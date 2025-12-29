Average of three indecent exposure reports filed every day

A police officer with a gun. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

On average, three reports of exhibitionism are filed each day in Belgium, according to figures obtained by federal MP Franky Demon (CD&V) and published Monday by Het Laatste Nieuws.

Between 2019 and September 2024, the police recorded nearly 8,500 complaints, averaging more than three per day.

These incidents reportedly occur in parks, public squares, and on public transport—places where people, including children, should feel safe, the MP stated.

Lawyer Manon Cop, an expert in cases involving sexual misconduct, has called for better rehabilitation programmes for offenders.

“Without appropriate treatment, some perpetrators are ticking time bombs. From my own case files, I’ve noticed that timely intervention significantly reduces the risk of relapse or escalation,” she explained to the newspaper.

Related News