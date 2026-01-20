‘We want it!’: Comedian Jon Stewart calls for a US takeover of Belgium

US comedian Jon Stewart. Credit: Jon Stewart/Instagram

Comedian Jon Stewart has jokingly called on the US to invade Belgium in the wake of President Donald Trump’s threats against Greenland.

Posting on Instagram, Stewart said: “We want Belgium!!! Why should Belgium have all the Belgium?? We want it!! We cannot risk China and Russia getting their delicious pralines!!”

To ensure Belgian leaders were paying attention, he added an ultimatum: “If you do not give us Belgium we will no longer let the Jacksonville Jaguars play football in Germany!!! You have 48 hours…”

Belgian Instagram users gamely played along with the gag. One user said: “As a Belgian we would certainly welcome your settlement. However, I must warn you that we have absolutely nothing in our soil other than potatoes that we like to turn into fries and one of the highest tax rates on the planet.”

Another wrote: “My god, SHUSH. We’ve been able to stay under the radar with our social security, delicious food, excellent beer, surrealism and art nouveau...Don’t give him ideas ok?”

Stewart's post about Belgium came as Trump restated his calls for the US to buy Greenland. He has not ruled out using military force to take the island.

Over the weekend, Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on goods from eight NATO allies starting in February if they oppose his proposed takeover, and threatened to raise it to 25% by June.

Stewart has been a longstanding critic of Trump. He made a name for himself as the host of the Daily Show in the 2000s, and was named “America’s most trusted newsman” in a 2009 online poll conducted by Time magazine.

He left the Daily Show in 2015 but returned to host the show in 2024 and is expected to continue in the role until the 2026 midterm elections.

Related News