EU leaders to hold urgent talks over Trump's Greenland tariff threat

European Council President António Costa. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

European Union leaders will meet in the coming days to discuss rising tensions with the United States over Greenland.

European Council President António Costa announced an extraordinary summit after emergency talks between EU ambassadors.

He said the meeting is needed because of the seriousness of recent events and to improve coordination. Diplomats say it is likely to take place late this week, possibly Thursday.

The move follows a threat by US President Donald Trump to impose new tariffs on eight European countries from 1 February. He said the measures would remain unless the US reaches a deal to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Costa said all EU countries are united in defending international law, national sovereignty and territorial integrity. He added that the bloc stands firmly with Denmark and Greenland.

EU leaders warned that tariffs would damage transatlantic relations and break the EU-US trade agreement. They said they are ready to defend themselves against any pressure, while still wanting to work constructively with Washington on shared interests.

European governments are reportedly also considering possible counter-tariffs worth up to €93 billion, but many favour dialogue first to calm the situation.

