   
Belgium to discuss general J&J and AstraZeneca booster shots
Monday, 08 November, 2021
    Belgium to discuss general J&J and AstraZeneca booster shots

    Monday, 08 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Anybody living in Belgium who has received both AstraZeneca coronavirus doses or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine could soon receive an extra dose.

    Currently, booster doses are being administered with Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines to vulnerable groups. However, this week it will also be discussed for the other vaccines that are being administered in Belgium, and that these will be given to all people.

    “Tomorrow (Tuesday), the Superior Health Council will be meeting and on Wednesday, the Health ministers will be discussing it during the Interministerial Conference (IMC) on Health. Whether or not a decision is taken depends on the discussions,” Flemish Health minister Wouter Beke’s spokesperson told The Brussels Times.

    Gudrun Briat, a spokesperson for the Vaccination task force, also confirmed that the Superior Health Council is expected to announce its opinion by the end of this month.

    Belgium already administers booster shots to residents of care centres and people with weakened immune systems. In addition, all over-65s are also given the dose to help to keep the protection against the coronavirus sufficiently high.

    Around 1.5 million received the AstraZeneca dose and around 400,000 were given J&J’s vaccine in Belgium. In practice, people who received one of these vaccines and were eligible for a booster dose would have received a Pfizer or Moderna shot as their booster dose.

    Declining efficacy

    Vaccinologist Pierre Van Damme (University of Antwerp) stressed that, if a decision is made to administer additional doses, this does not mean the vaccines are bad.

    “Both vaccines have done a good job of protecting us from complications and hospitalisation. But recent international studies show that their efficacy declines faster than the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.”

    The latest study, published in “Science” medical journal, showed that six months after the first (and for the time being only) shot, vaccine effectiveness of the J&J dose drops to 13.1%.

    Additionally, Janssen (the company producing the vaccine) announced in August that people who receive a second “booster” dose have up to nine times more antibodies in their blood than those who received just one dose.

    If administered six to eight months after the first dose, the dose generates “a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies.”

    Virologist Steven Van Gucht, meanwhile, has stressed that even if a decision is made to give all people an additional AstraZeneca of J&J shot, this will have a limited effect on the fourth wave.

    “It is mainly our behaviour that will determine how high the peak will be this time. After all, there are still a lot of people over 65 waiting for their third shot.”

    Latest news

    As Covid cases rise, cultural sector fears the fourth wave
    As Belgium's coronavirus situation continues to get worse, the culture and events sectors fear for their future in the face of a fourth wave. ...
    Belgium in Brief: Two Months, Too Long?
    Today's news sounds like the evil plot of a '90s kid's film. What's the fuss? Well, some parents want to shorten the school summer holidays. *Cue ...
    Face masks and quarantines: New school measures enter into force today
    New rules regarding the health safety of pupils will be introduced both in French- and Dutch-speaking schools as of today (Monday), including the ...
    1 in 10 De Lijn buses and trams that app says is ‘on time’ is late or never arrives
    In September, the real-time travel information for Flanders’ bus network De Lijn was only about 90 percent reliable, with one in ten busses or trams ...
    Antwerp extends no-alcohol zone
    The alcohol prohibition zone in Antwerp will be extended to Sint-Jansplein and the surrounding streets following a decision by the city council. ...
    Nightlife Blackout: Boycott of bars and clubs planned in bid to stop sexual violence
    A union of feminist collectives has called for the boycotting of bars and clubs on Friday 12 November in the wake of a rising number of sexual ...
    Intelligence service condemns leaked report on extreme right
    A report by Belgian intelligence services was leaked over the weekend. It confirmed that the rise of the extreme right “does constitute a serious ...
    Four months after flooding: 71,000 damages claims worth €2.1 billion
    Almost four months after the summer’s deadly floods, insurance companies have received more than 71,000 claims with damages amounting to over €2.1 ...
    Police spent two weeks searching for baby found dead in pond
    Police had already been looking for the baby, whose body was found dead in a nature reserve in Willebroek, in the Antwerp province, on Saturday, for ...
    Why pride is still necessary and important
    Even though Belgium ranks second on this year’s Rainbow Map, which shows acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in Europe, experts and activists stress ...
    Belgium orders new ‘Novavax’ vaccine for people allergic to Pfizer or Moderna
    As a small number of people react allergically to the mRNA vaccines, developed by namely Pfizer or Moderna, Belgium is ordering the new Novavax ...
    ‘I’m not my body’: A story about euthanasia
    The word euthanasia stems from ancient Greek meaning “good death”. The first usage of the term is attributed to historian Suetonius, who described ...