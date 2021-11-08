Next Consultative Committee meeting planned for 19 November...

The next meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee will take place on Friday 19 November at 2:00 PM, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s office confirmed to the Belga News Agency.

This meeting of the federal, community and regional government representatives is expected to focus on how best to handle the fourth wave of the covid-19 pandemic, Belga reports.

More information on the agenda is expected from the Prime Minister at 3:00 PM during a meeting of the Interior Committee, which will also include Interior Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden and Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. Belgium’s Pandemic law – and the legal framework around it – is expected to be discussed.

Related News

The previous meeting of the committee was brought forward to deal with increased infections and hospital admissions. Ministers decided to extend the use of mouth masks and the corona pass, while strongly recommending teleworking.

“We had hoped that the positive evolution [of the coronavirus figures] would continue, but the reality is different today,” Verlinden said in a press release on the Pandemic law.

As it stands, all measures included in the Royal Decree will apply until 28 January 2022, with Verlinden’s cabinet saying the Committee would reassess in mid-November, as previously reported.