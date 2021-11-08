   
Next Consultative Committee meeting planned for 19 November
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 November, 2021
Latest News:
Next Consultative Committee meeting planned for 19 November...
Belgium to discuss general J&J and AstraZeneca booster...
As Covid cases rise, cultural sector fears the...
Belgium in Brief: Two Months, Too Long?...
Face masks and quarantines: New school measures enter...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Face masks and quarantines: New school measures enter into force today
    2
    Police spent two weeks searching for baby found dead in pond
    3
    Belgium orders new ‘Novavax’ vaccine for people allergic to Pfizer or Moderna
    4
    Holy water and prayers must restore altar in Flemish church after sex video
    5
    Belgian coastal town bans all organised indoor activities from tomorrow
    Share article:

    Next Consultative Committee meeting planned for 19 November

    Monday, 08 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The next meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee will take place on Friday 19 November at 2:00 PM, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s office confirmed to the Belga News Agency.

    This meeting of the federal, community and regional government representatives is expected to focus on how best to handle the fourth wave of the covid-19 pandemic, Belga reports.

    More information on the agenda is expected from the Prime Minister at 3:00 PM during a meeting of the Interior Committee, which will also include Interior Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden and Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. Belgium’s Pandemic law – and the legal framework around it – is expected to be discussed.

    Related News

     

    The previous meeting of the committee was brought forward to deal with increased infections and hospital admissions. Ministers decided to extend the use of mouth masks and the corona pass, while strongly recommending teleworking.

    “We had hoped that the positive evolution [of the coronavirus figures] would continue, but the reality is different today,” Verlinden said in a press release on the Pandemic law.

    As it stands, all measures included in the Royal Decree will apply until 28 January 2022, with Verlinden’s cabinet saying the Committee would reassess in mid-November, as previously reported.

    Latest news

    Belgium to discuss general J&J and AstraZeneca booster shots
    Anybody living in Belgium who has received both AstraZeneca coronavirus doses or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine could soon receive an ...
    As Covid cases rise, cultural sector fears the fourth wave
    As Belgium's coronavirus situation continues to get worse, the culture and events sectors fear for their future in the face of a fourth wave. ...
    Belgium in Brief: Two Months, Too Long?
    Today's news sounds like the evil plot of a '90s kid's film. What's the fuss? Well, some parents want to shorten the school summer holidays. *Cue ...
    Face masks and quarantines: New school measures enter into force today
    New rules regarding the health safety of pupils will be introduced both in French- and Dutch-speaking schools as of today (Monday), including the ...
    1 in 10 De Lijn buses and trams that app says is ‘on time’ is late or never arrives
    In September, the real-time travel information for Flanders’ bus network De Lijn was only about 90 percent reliable, with one in ten busses or trams ...
    Antwerp extends no-alcohol zone
    The alcohol prohibition zone in Antwerp will be extended to Sint-Jansplein and the surrounding streets following a decision by the city council. ...
    Nightlife Blackout: Boycott of bars and clubs planned in bid to stop sexual violence
    A union of feminist collectives has called for the boycotting of bars and clubs on Friday 12 November in the wake of a rising number of sexual ...
    Intelligence service condemns leaked report on extreme right
    A report by Belgian intelligence services was leaked over the weekend. It confirmed that the rise of the extreme right “does constitute a serious ...
    Four months after flooding: 71,000 damages claims worth €2.1 billion
    Almost four months after the summer’s deadly floods, insurance companies have received more than 71,000 claims with damages amounting to over €2.1 ...
    Police spent two weeks searching for baby found dead in pond
    Police had already been looking for the baby, whose body was found dead in a nature reserve in Willebroek, in the Antwerp province, on Saturday, for ...
    Why pride is still necessary and important
    Even though Belgium ranks second on this year’s Rainbow Map, which shows acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in Europe, experts and activists stress ...
    Belgium orders new ‘Novavax’ vaccine for people allergic to Pfizer or Moderna
    As a small number of people react allergically to the mRNA vaccines, developed by namely Pfizer or Moderna, Belgium is ordering the new Novavax ...