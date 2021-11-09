   
Belgium among worst performers regarding climate policy
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium among worst performers regarding climate policy...
European travel won’t recover to pre-pandemic levels until...
24-hour strike in prisons in Brussels and Wallonia...
L’Oréal is Belgium’s most-searched beauty brand...
COP26 Glasgow: “Not enough is done to adapt...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    More than 2,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals
    2
    First Brussels Airlines flight to New York was fully booked
    3
    Covid Safe Ticket expansion could be contested in Court
    4
    Antwerp extends no-alcohol zone
    5
    Belgium orders new ‘Novavax’ vaccine for people allergic to Pfizer or Moderna
    Share article:

    Belgium among worst performers regarding climate policy

    Tuesday, 09 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Climate march in Brussels earlier this month. Credit: Lauren Walker

    Belgium scored badly in this year’s Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), dropping from place 40 last year to 49 in this year’s ranking – nearing the lowest performers.

    Since 2005, the CCPI has been tracking and monitoring the climate protection performances of 60 countries and the European Union as a whole, which together are responsible for 92% of the global greenhouse gas emissions. In recent years, it has highlighted Belgium’s worsening performance.

    “Belgium’s performance again fell compared with the previous CCPI, as was also the case last year. The country this time drops nine ranks and is now 49th,” the report stated.

    In doing so, it lags behind the European average and performed worse than countries such as China or India. Meanwhile, its neighbours, including France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, are all in the top 20 in terms of climate policy.

    Belgium performs especially poorly in the Energy Use category, where Belgium dropped 13 places. It also received low ratings when it comes to Renewable Energy sources and Climate Policy categories.

    Internal cooperation needed

    Although the Belgian National Recovery and Resilience Plan that was endorsed by the EU included ambitions of investments and reforms geared towards climate action, the European Commission did note the plan “lacks reforms towards better climate policy.”

    Meanwhile, a judgment made by the Brussels Court of First Instance during Belgium’s Climate Case, in which the plaintiff argued that “the authorities were not fulfilling the promises made in their respective climate policies,” stressed that the regions are failing to collaborate on the issue.

    Contributing experts to the report, who represented organisations such as Greenpeace and WWF, stated in a press release: “Our country did not experience any reduction in greenhouse gas emissions during the 2014-2019 legislature and the reductions observed in 2020 are due more to the COVID-19 crisis situation than to structural action by our governments.”

    Related News

     

    The organisations argued that especially the Flemish Government, which recently came to an agreement for its climate plan but later asked Europe to lower the CO2 reduction targets set for Belgium, is holding the country’s overall climate ambition back.

    “Despite the efforts being made by Wallonia and Brussels, Flanders is completely obstructive and is acting like a toddler who just doesn’t feel like doing anything,” Zanna Vanrenterghem, Greenpeace Belgium’s representative for the Klimaatcoalitie, told The Brussels Times ahead of COP26, which the organisations stressed should be used to work on an intra-Belgian burden-sharing agreement.

    But despite all these obstacles, the CCPI found that the dynamics are changing in Belgium and the rest of the world.

    “Many countries have set ambitious targets… we are now at the beginning of the decade of implementation,” Jan Burck of Germanwatch, one of the CCPI authors, said.

    Latest news

    European travel won’t recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024
    Despite the high vaccination coverage rate across many European countries and a boost for the travel industry during the summer months, travel ...
    24-hour strike in prisons in Brussels and Wallonia
    Staff in prisons throughout Wallonia and in Brussels began a 24-hour strike on Monday evening at 10:00 PM. Understaffing and overcrowding in ...
    L’Oréal is Belgium’s most-searched beauty brand
    L'Oréal is the most-searched beauty brand in Belgium and in Europe overall, according to research from Tajmeeli, a website aimed at providing ...
    COP26 Glasgow: “Not enough is done to adapt to inevitable climate change”
    Climate change adaptation, financing and implementation are still far behind where they need to be, according to the UN Environment Programme’s ...
    Additional staff sought to fix failing contact tracing system
    The Flemish Agency for Care and Health has vowed to take on additional staff in response to pleas from general practitioners that they are being ...
    More than 2,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals
    More than 2,000 people are in hospital as a result of the coronavirus, while the number of patients ending up in intensive care is nearing the ...
    Belgium to discuss general J&J and AstraZeneca booster shots
    Anybody living in Belgium who has received both AstraZeneca coronavirus doses or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine could soon receive an ...
    Nightlife Blackout: Boycott of bars and clubs planned in bid to stop sexual violence
    A union of feminist collectives has called for the boycotting of bars and clubs on Friday 12 November in the wake of a rising number of sexual ...
    First Brussels Airlines flight to New York was fully booked
    The first tourists who left Zaventem airport bound for the United States after a year and a half of closed borders did so on a fully booked flight, ...
    Covid Safe Ticket expansion could be contested in Court
    A privacy organisation is due to contest in court the extension of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) to bars, restaurants and gyms, arguing that it is a ...
    24h automated supermarket opens in Ghent
    Shoppers in Ghent will soon have access to a 24-hour automated supermarket open seven days a week as part of a new trial by Colruyt's OKay grocery ...
    Next Consultative Committee meeting planned for 19 November
    The next meeting of Belgium's Consultative Committee will take place on Friday 19 November at 2:00 PM, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo's office ...