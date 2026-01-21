Amount of cocaine seized in Antwerp last year falls below record figures

Illustration picture shows a police dog pictured during a press conference by the General Administration of Customs and Excise on the annual drug figures for 2025 at the port of Antwerp, Wednesday 21 January 2026. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

Belgian customs seized approximately 55 tonnes of cocaine originating from South America at the Port of Antwerp in 2025, marking a rise compared to 44 tonnes in 2024.

This figure remains significantly lower than the record haul of over 120 tonnes in 2023, according to a report from the Federal Public Service Finance released on Wednesday.

The agency also reported a sharp increase in marijuana seizures, which jumped from nearly 5 tonnes in 2024 to over 20 tonnes last year.

Most of this cannabis is imported from Canada, where legalised production has generated surpluses, the customs service explained.

Authorities remain cautious about interpreting the decline in cocaine seizures, warning it does not necessarily mean trafficking has diminished.

Federal police sources suggest criminals are increasingly using alternative routes, such as smaller ports, to smuggle drugs.

Nonetheless, enhanced inspection measures at Antwerp appear to be yielding positive results.

