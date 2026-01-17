Police seized over a tonne of drugs in 2025 border operations

A Flixbus bus is stopped during the Narcotour/BUS action of the police and the border control aimed at low cost busses, Saturday 20 April 2024 on the highway in Wetteren. BELGA PHOTO NICHOLAS DE COCKER

Belgian federal police and their French, Dutch, and Luxembourg counterparts intercepted over 1.18 tonnes of drugs in 2025 during cross-border operations named “Opérations Étoiles.”

These operations aimed to disrupt criminal networks, seize drug and money flows, and secure international transport routes.

Conducted over five weeks on major international trafficking routes, the operations involved 8,400 officers from the four-country Hazeldonk cooperation.

Cocaine made up the bulk of the intercepted drugs, accounting for nearly a tonne (956.5 kg). Ketamine was the second most seized substance at 143.1 kg, followed by 33.1 kg of marijuana, 9.3 kg of hashish, and 29 kg of synthetic cannabinoids. Additionally, 142,005 nitrous oxide capsules were confiscated.

Authorities also seized €1,125,801 in cash and 129 vehicles during the operations. A total of 273 individuals were arrested, and tests found 388 drivers under the influence of drugs.

Police reported notable findings, including the increasing professionalism of criminal networks, the transport of large sums of money, and the use of unconventional couriers such as families with children, elderly individuals, and taxi drivers.

They also observed a rise in drug trafficking via railways and noted more sophisticated concealment and transportation techniques.

Related News