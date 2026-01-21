Budget cuts may compromise food safety in Belgium, warns consumer group

Illustrative image of a supermarket trolley. Credit: Belga

The Belgian federal government plans to cut the budget of the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (Afsca) by 24% by 2029, with over half of the reductions scheduled as early as 2026.

Consumer organisation Testachats has warned that these cuts could compromise food safety in Belgium. They argue that the agency is already under significant pressure, and further reductions threaten public health, consumer confidence, and the stability of the food supply chain.

Afsca was created following the dioxin crisis and celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. Though incidents like the 2017 fipronil egg contamination occurred, Testachats notes that the agency has significantly improved the reliability of Belgian food safety controls overall.

Testachats highlights that Afsca has endured previous budget cuts totalling over €36 million since 2014. The organisation believes the newly proposed reduction goes beyond efficiency adjustments and constitutes a dismantling of the service. They warn that fewer checks would heighten the risk of contamination and food safety scandals.

The timing of these cuts has also raised concerns. The European Commission is calling for stricter checks on imports from South America under the Mercosur trade agreement, which may require Afsca to focus resources on imports at the expense of domestic inspections. Testachats argues this could impact safety checks in supermarkets, restaurants, and local production facilities.

The organisation has urged the De Wever government to reconsider its plans and ensure stable funding for Afsca. According to Testachats, the financial savings cannot outweigh the economic and societal damage that another food safety crisis could cause.

