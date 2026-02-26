Foreign workers in Belgium face steep rise in minimum salary requirements

Illustration picture shows the skyline of Brussels. Credit: Belga

This month, Belgium's three regional authorities have announced their minimum salary criteria for 2026, affecting work and single permit applications for foreign workers (non-EEA nationals) in the country.

Wallonia updated its thresholds based on annual gross salary, while Brussels retained 2025 monthly salary levels. Flanders will continue applying the 2025 annual thresholds until the Belgian statistical office Statbel publishes new figures. As soon as that happens, Flanders is also expected to update its salary criteria within a month.

The update is "significant," stressed international auditing and consulting organisation KPMG. "It reflects the latest minimum salary requirements that directly affect the employment of non-EEA nationals in Belgium."

Meeting these thresholds is "essential to avoid rejection of work or single permit applications," and to protect companies from administrative or legal consequences, the organisation added.

Updated thresholds in Wallonia

Wallonia announced new requirements in January, with the minimum for highly qualified workers now set at a yearly income of €53,220. This requirement was increased from €51,613 in 2025 after being adjusted for inflation.

For workers under the age of 30, the minimum salary is €42,576, up from €41,290. For executive and management positions, the requirement has risen from €86,110 to €88,790.

The new minimum salaries in other categories in Wallonia are as follows:

European Blue Card: €68,815 (up from €66,738)

European Blue Card for junior workers with under 3 years of work experience: €55,052 (up from €53,390)

ICT, trainee positions: €34,408 (up from €33,370)

ICT, expert positions: €55,053 (up from €53,390)

ICT management position: €68,815 (up from €66,738)

Professional athletes, sports referees, and coaches: €53,220 (up from €51,613)

Performing artists: €44,396 (up from €43,056)

Retained monthly levels in Brussels

The Brussels-Capital Region's authorities also published the minimum monthly salary requirements for work permits to be granted or renewed in 2026 recently.

The requirements cover renewals and new applications for Work Permit B (short-term permits), Single Permits, and EU Blue Cards.

In the case of 'highly qualified' workers, the minimum salary for a permit is set at €3,703.44 per month before tax. Workers in executive and management positions, meanwhile, must earn at least €6,647,20 per month.

The income requirements are calculated as a percentage of €4,748 (78% for highly qualified staff, 140% for executive and management positions), which is the average gross monthly salary in the Brussels-Capital Region according to data published by Statbel.

Exceptions for artists and athletes

Some professions are subject to specific salary requirements. Performing artists must earn at least €3,086.20 per month, while the bar for professional athletes to clear has been set at a yearly income of €88,320.

For ICTs (intra-corporate transfers, employees transferred within a company), the minimum salary for a work visa ranges from €2,611.40 for trainees to €5,460.20 for management positions. To qualify for a European Blue Card, applicants must earn at least €4,748.00 per month.

Last year's thresholds in Flanders

For those working in Flanders, the 2025 annual gross salary thresholds remain applicable until the publication of the new wage norm by Statbel. One month after that publication, the wages are expected to be updated. Work authorisations delivered this year will include a reference in this respect.

The Flemish Government's requirements as of January 2025 were €48,912 per year for highly skilled workers and at least €39,129.60 for those under the age of 30. The salary bar for work permits in other categories in Flanders was (and remains) as follows:

European Blue Card: €63,586

ICT, specialist and trainee positions: €48,912

ICT, management positions: €78,259

Professional athletes: €101,019

Performing artists: €42,313

"Non-compliance with these minimum salary requirements may result in administrative and/or penal sanctions, including a prison sentence," according to KPMG. In case of illegal employment, the employer will need to regularise salary, including taxes, social security contributions and late payment interest.

