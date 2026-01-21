Trump at Davos demands 'immediate negotiations' on Greenland

US President Donald Trump delivers a special address during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Donald Trump called for ‘immediate negotiations’ on a US acquisition of Greenland.

However, he clarified that he would not ‘use force’ to acquire the island.

The US president believes that the United States is the only "great power" capable of defending Greenland.

"I have tremendous respect for the people of Denmark and Greenland," he said, before asserting that "every NATO ally has an obligation to defend its territory, and no nation or group of nations is capable of protecting Greenland except the United States."

He also criticised Denmark for showing ingratitude towards the United States. "We fought for Denmark. We saved Denmark."

Trump also made false claims that after the Second World War, the US gave Greenland back to Denmark. "It was stupid of us, but Denmark is very ungrateful today," he claimed without evidence.

Trump added. "Greenland is now defenceless, in a strategically very important location."

"We don't need Greenland for rare earths, but for our national security. I want to immediately start direct negotiations with Denmark to buy it, as we have bought so many territories in the past."

Trump also claimed that he could easily take Greenland by force, while assuring that he would not do so.

"We want a piece of ice to protect the world and they refuse to give it to us," Trump insisted. "So they have a choice," he continued.

"They can say “yes” and we will be very grateful to them. Or they can say “no” and we will remember that," he added in an unfriendly tone.

