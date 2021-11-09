   
People who show fake Covid Safe Ticket or PLF now risk prison sentence
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021
Latest News:
People who show fake Covid Safe Ticket or...
World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle...
Flu could become ‘double problem’ in Belgium this...
Coronavirus already cost Belgium’s social security nearly €20...
Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle in Belgian shop
    2
    Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities
    3
    Extra shot recommended for all Belgian residents who received J&J vaccine
    4
    Teleworking ‘absolutely necessary’ to avoid stricter measures
    5
    Belgium in Brief: CC’ing The Future
    Share article:

    People who show fake Covid Safe Ticket or PLF now risk prison sentence

    Tuesday, 09 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    People who use a fake Covid Safe Ticket (CST) or Passenger Location Form (PLF) in Belgium will immediately be summoned to the correctional court and risk a prison sentence from now on.

    Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium, the College of Prosecutors-General has issued guidelines on how breaches of the measures should be prosecuted. Following the latest Royal Decree of 28 October, which included the general introduction of the CST, these guidelines were tightened on Tuesday.

    “Particularly severe action will be taken against people suspected of falsifying and/or using forged documents linked to the enforcement of the coronavirus protection measures, such as a false CST or PLF,” a press release stated.

    Given the “particular seriousness” of creating and/or presenting fake documents, considering the fact that Belgium’s entire health policy depends on their authenticity, people who are caught will immediately be summoned to appear before the correctional court.

    An offence brought before the correctional court can be punished by a term of imprisonment ranging from a minimum of eight days to a maximum of five years, according to the authorities.

    Related News:

     

    “Exceptionally, the public prosecutor can issue directives that propose an immediate out-of-court settlement of €750,” the College stated. “However, in case of refusal or non-payment, a summons will also be issued.”

    Additionally, for the enforcement of the rules for the CST, the courts will put the focus on the organisers and managers of events and facilities, such as the hospitality industry or fitness centres.

    “The police will be instructed to ensure that organisers and managers verify that their visitors have a CST in cases where its use is compulsory,” the college said.

    An (immediate) out-of-court settlement of €750 will be imposed on organisers and owners who violate this legal obligation, according to the press release.

    The correct use of face masks will also be strictly monitored, especially on public transport. Anyone failing or refusing to use a mask will be subject to an (immediate) out-of-court settlement of €250.

    “The social importance of complying with the coronavirus measures cannot be underestimated,” stressed Ignacio de la Serna, chair of the College. “Every citizen bears an important responsibility. Only together, we can ensure that the virus is kept under control.”

    Latest news

    World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle in Belgian shop
    Two bottles of the oldest single malt Scotch Whisky in the world, which sat in a barrel for 80 years, have been sold by a local store in West ...
    Flu could become ‘double problem’ in Belgium this year, warns Van Gucht
    The arrival of the flu this year threatens to become a "double problem" in Belgium, says virologist Steven Van Gucht. As a fourth wave is ...
    Coronavirus already cost Belgium’s social security nearly €20 billion
    The impact of the coronavirus crisis on the social security system in Belgium amounts to over €19 billion, figures by the Court of Audit show. For ...
    Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities
    Brussels has announced the coronavirus measures for the 20th edition of its annual “Winter Wonders” celebrations, as it cautiously hopes celebrations ...
    Mediamarkt cyber attack: hackers demand $50 million in Bitcoin
    Since Monday morning, the European branches of German company Mediamarkt have been dealing with a cyber attack. Now RTL Nieuws reports that the ...
    €15,000 dispute for Belgian brewery over police caricature
    A Belgian policeman has taken legal action against a local brewery as he believes they used his image on a beer label without his permission. ...
    Unions warn of empty shelves if agreement isn’t reached
    Belgian unions have warned of actions that could interrupt food supplies leaving depots if an agreement on wages cannot be reached in negotiations on ...
    EU called on to set global example with new internet law
    European citizens, non-profit organisations and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen have called on the European Union to set a global standard with ...
    Extra shot recommended for all Belgian residents who received J&J vaccine
    Belgium's Superior Health Council recommends an additional vaccination for everyone who has received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson ...
    Teleworking ‘absolutely necessary’ to avoid stricter measures
    A generalisation of telework is 'absolutely necessary' to avoid stricter measures from being needed in the next few weeks, says the head of the ...
    Belgium in Brief: CC’ing The Future
    That is quite possibly the worst Consultative Committee headline I've come up with yet. I'm sorry. But if you can forgive me the lame pun, I'd still ...
    Google to build sixth Belgian data centre near Charleroi
    American tech giant Google has purchased a 53-hectare plot of land on the banks of the Sambre to be the site for its sixth Belgian data centre. ...