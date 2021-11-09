   
Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities...
Teleworking ‘absolutely necessary’ to avoid stricter measures...
Belgium in Brief: CC’ing The Future...
Google to build sixth Belgian data centre near...
World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle in Belgian shop
    2
    More than 2,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals
    3
    Covid Safe Ticket expansion could be contested in Court
    4
    Antwerp extends no-alcohol zone
    5
    Holy water and prayers must restore altar in Flemish church after sex video
    Share article:

    Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities

    Tuesday, 09 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Grand Place during the Christmas festivities. Credit: Plaisirs d'Hiver

    Brussels has announced the coronavirus measures for the 20th edition of its annual “Winter Wonders” celebrations, as it cautiously hopes celebrations will go ahead despite the worsening Covid-19 situation.

    Although most activities take place in the open air, the city said it would still be implementing some measures, including making face masks mandatory throughout the whole route in the heart of the city, as Covid-19 cases are rising in Belgium.

    The Christmas market itself will work with one-way walking systems and the city has said that if overcrowded, the Christmas market and the Grote Markt can be closed off.

    Meanwhile, anyone aged over 16 who wants to enter the skating rink will have to present a Covid Safe Ticket (CST) to prove they are fully vaccinated, have recently tested negative or recovered from the virus in the past six months.

    “The City of Brussels and the organisers are in permanent contact with the competent authorities and closely monitor any decision concerning the health situation,” the administration’s website stated.

    Known attractions and new additions

    Between 26 November 2021 and 2 January 2022, all the classic features of the festive period in Brussels will return, including the large Christmas tree lit up on Grand Place and the ice skating rink on the Place De Brouckère, as well as 225 wooden chalets selling Christmas treats.

    For the first time, festivities will be extended to the Bois de la Cambre for the anniversary edition. A second ice skating rink, as well as merry-go-rounds, curling and toboggan runs and some monumental light installations, will be set up in the forest from 3 December until 9 January.

    Related Posts

    In the city centre, new attractions can be discovered too: an “après-ski” village with a small sledging slope will be set up on Place de la Monnaie, while old attractions, such as the chalets on Rue Henri Maus, will make their comeback. An interactive map will be created, providing visitors with an aerial overview of the attractions.

    The main theme of this year’s festivities pays homage to trains, as part of the European Year of Railways and the Europalia Trains & Tracks festival. Additional activities and events revolving around trains and travel will feature.

    “Our desire to develop more sustainable tourism and to highlight the importance of reorganising rail services throughout Europe and making them accessible,” Delphine Houba, councillor for Major Events, said in a press release.

    Latest news

    Teleworking ‘absolutely necessary’ to avoid stricter measures
    A generalisation of telework is 'absolutely necessary' to avoid stricter measures from being needed in the next few weeks, says the head of the ...
    Belgium in Brief: CC’ing The Future
    That is quite possibly the worst Consultative Committee headline I've come up with yet. I'm sorry. But if you can forgive me the lame pun, I'd still ...
    Google to build sixth Belgian data centre near Charleroi
    American tech giant Google has purchased a 53-hectare plot of land on the banks of the Sambre to be the site for its sixth Belgian data centre. ...
    World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle in Belgian shop
    Two bottles of the oldest single malt Scotch Whisky in the world, which sat in a barrel for 80 years, have been sold by a local store in West ...
    Brussels opens new vaccination centre in Jette train station
    The Joint Community Commission (Cocom) is again stepping up its vaccination campaign and will open a new vaccination point in the Jette train station ...
    Belgium among worst performers regarding climate policy
    Belgium scored badly in this year's Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), dropping from place 40 last year to 49 in this year's ranking – nearing ...
    More than 2,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals
    More than 2,000 people are in hospital as a result of the coronavirus, while the number of patients ending up in intensive care is nearing the ...
    European travel won’t recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024
    Despite the high vaccination rates in many European countries and a boost for the travel industry during the summer months, travel activity is not ...
    24-hour strike in prisons in Brussels and Wallonia
    Staff in prisons throughout Wallonia and in Brussels began a 24-hour strike on Monday evening at 10:00 PM. Understaffing and overcrowding in ...
    As Covid cases rise, cultural sector fears the fourth wave
    As Belgium's coronavirus situation continues to get worse, the culture and events sectors fear for their future in the face of a fourth wave. ...
    L’Oréal is Belgium’s most-searched beauty brand
    L'Oréal is the most-searched beauty brand in Belgium and in Europe overall, according to research from Tajmeeli, a website aimed at providing ...
    COP26 Glasgow: ‘Not enough is done to adapt to inevitable climate change’
    Climate change adaptation, financing and implementation are still far behind where they need to be, according to the UN Environment Programme’s ...