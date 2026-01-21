Belgian PM meets Trump for 15 minutes at Davos

Prime Minister Bart de Wever. Credit: Belga

After much delay, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever met with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

According to reports by Belga, De Wever met the US leader alongside the Belgian King Philippe, with the meeting having been confirmed by the Belgian Royal Palace.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also present at the meeting, which lasted fifteen minutes, according to the Prime Minister's office.

The Belgian side agreed with their American counterpart that no details of the conversation would be disclosed publicly.

It had been unclear whether the meeting would go ahead today, due to the late arrival of the US President in Switzerland due to technical difficulties aboard his Air Force One plane.

During an event on Tuesday, De Wever had said he would tell Trump that he was "crossing red lines" in his threats to his European allies over his desire to annex Greenland.

Related News