Bouchez files legal complaint after effigy burnt in Liège

MR's Georges-Louis Bouchez. Credit: Natacha Freisen/Belga

The president of the Reformist Movement (MR), Georges-Louis Bouchez, has filed a legal complaint after protesters burned a statue of him during a demonstration on 7 January, the Liège prosecutor’s office has confirmed.

The incident occurred outside the Palais des Congrès in Liège during the MR’s New Year’s tour. There was a significant police presence outside the building at the time of the incident.

The prosecutor’s office stated that a judicial investigation has been launched. Investigators are reviewing footage shared on social media and in the press to identify the individuals responsible for lighting the fire, many of whom concealed their faces with scarves or balaclavas.

Those identified may face charges of incitement to hatred and could be prosecuted in the criminal court.

Related News