Leuven cancels Christmas market citing Covid-19 risk

The city of Leuven has once again cancelled its Christmas market until next year, citing the worsening coronavirus situation.

Despite announcing in September that this year’s edition would definitely take place despite the coronavirus pandemic, the current rise in Covid-19 cases across Belgium has resulted in organisers having to put plans on hold once again.

“Due to the less favourable coronavirus figures and all the associated risks, we have decided to wait for another year before organising the Leuven Christmas market,” a statement on the organisation’s website read.

Winter festivities in the city’s centre were expected to take place between 8 and 19 December on the Ladeuze en Hooverplein, after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus crisis.

However, it seems people in Leuven will have to wait another year before the market’s stalls will be set up on the city’s historic squares. “We will make a new appointment in December 2022,” the organisers said.

Lier, in the province of Antwerp, has also already announced it will not host its Christmas market due to the current epidemiological situation.

Meanwhile, the city of Brussels on Tuesday said it will be doing everything possible to ensure this year’s edition of the Christmas market, planned to start on 26 November, can go ahead.

Most activities will be taking place in the open air, however, wearing face masks will be mandatory throughout the whole one-way system route in the heart of the city. The city has said that if overcrowded, the Christmas market and the Grand Place can be closed off.