Opening date confirmed for Pairi Daiza's new 'jungle' park with underwater restaurant

A new park is about to be launched at Pairi Daiza. Credit: Pairi Daiza

A brand new park is set to open next month at Pairi Daiza zoo in Wallonia.

'Edenya', which has been described as an 'indoor jungle' and is said to be the largest tropical greenhouse in the world, will be open to day visitors from 7 February.

Since opening its doors in 1993, Pairi Daiza, which is located in Brugelette, has made immersive accommodation one of its hallmark features. The zoo currently has nine parks, each with a distinctive theme.

A new world open year-round

Edenya, a four-hectacre site, is entirely covered by a glass canopy and maintains a minimum temperature of 18°C all year. The park cost more than €200 million to develop and is designed to be accessible regardless of weather conditions.

According to Pairi Daiza, the greenhouse combines "tropical ecosystems, animal habitats, cultural collections and visitor infrastructure in a single, continuous route".

The new area brings visitors into a large equatorial-themed environment featuring rivers, forest zones, arid landscapes and underwater viewing areas.

Animals, plants and collections

In total, Edenya is home to 230 animal species, both terrestrial and aquatic, including birds and fish. Among those animals are jaguars, West Indian manatees, Komodo dragons, pygmy hippos, drill monkeys, giant otters and capybaras.

Several of these species are part of conservation programmes supported by the Pairi Daiza Foundation.

The plant component includes 1,800 plant species and more than 5,000 cacti and euphorbias. A dedicated Butterfly Garden houses around 750 butterflies sourced from farms in Papua, South America and Africa.

Edenya also features a large mineral and cultural collection. Visitors will be able to see 435 rare objects, including fossils, minerals, around 50 ancient Indian ornaments and around 30 stone sculptures from the San Agustín civilisation in Colombia.

Viewing routes and restaurants

Several visitor routes structure the area, including suspended walkways that allow observation of monkeys and forest animals from above. Large underwater windows provide views of sharks, rays, sea turtles and manatees in themed aquatic spaces.

Edenya also introduces two new dining options. The 'Abyss' is billed as an underwater restaurant, unique in Europe, offering views into large aquatic basins. 'Sandy Beach', a self-service restaurant, provides a more casual dining option within the tropical greenhouse.

New resort accommodation

A key part of the project is the expansion of the Pairi Daiza Resort. Edenya adds 88 new accommodation units across seven different suite types, bringing the total number of overnight options in the park to 209. With these additions, Pairi Daiza claims to be the largest underwater hotel complex in the world.

The new suites include rooms with views of jaguars, tapirs, giant otters, sharks and manatees, as well as cabins suspended in the forest canopy. All suites are designed to allow guests to observe animals day and night.

“Our team has worked for months on these new accommodations, with every detail designed to offer an immersive and high-quality experience,” said Pauline Boisdenghien, Operations Manager of the Pairi Daiza Resort.

Pairi Daiza welcomed nearly 2.9 million visitors last year and was awarded Best Zoo and Best Holiday Park in Europe in 2025.

Edenya opens to the public on Saturday 7 February 2026. Entry is included in the cost of a standard ticket.

