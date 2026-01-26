Brussels' best and most unusual remote working spots

Collage of various workspaces featured in the article. Credit: Kosmos Khoroshavin / The Brussels Times; IKEA; Korean Cultural Centre; Circularium.

Are you looking for a change of scenery to your remote work set-up? Look no further!

The Brussels Times has compiled an extensive list of places to work or study in the Belgian capital, all of which are free to use or ask for a symbolic amount. From libraries to hidden gems, there is something for everyone.

Muntpunt

The imposing Flemish library Muntpunt is a classic spot for those looking to spend some time in an accessible, public space with lots of amenities.

It offers plenty of spaces, a seed library, a huge collection of books, free Wi-Fi, cheap coffee, computers, a newspaper corner and much more. Rooms can be booked for free through the bookaplace platform.

Place de la Monnaie 6, 1000 Bruxelles

Open from 10:00-19:00 on weekdays, 10:00-18:00 on Saturdays, closed on Sundays

Korean Cultural Centre

The Korean Cultural Centre might sound like an unusual choice for a study session, but this spot is loved by locals for the quiet, cosy and almost private experience it offers.

No prior booking is required – just turn up and register on the spot. Aside from the open space, the KKC also organises regular Korean cultural events.

Rue de la Régence 4, 1000 Bruxelles

Open from 12:00-19:00 on weekdays exclusively

CAPITAL

CAPITAL is a vibrant youth community hub targeting 16-25 teenagers and young adults. Set up as a safe-space promoting social inclusion and diversity, it offers study spaces, alongside training, mentorships and fun events.

It is a walk-in open space, meaning no registration is needed.

Boulevard d'Anvers 40, 1000 Bruxelles

Open from 09:00 - 17:00 on weekdays exclusively

ULB university libraries

If you are looking forward to a deep focus study session with a classic university vibe, ULB university libraries offer that. Those over 18 without a student card have to register for an annual fee of 25€ or a one week pass for 2.50€. The space is also exclusively reserved for ULB students during the exam sessions.

Considering ULB has several libraries, the Human Sciences Library (Solbosch) is the perfect one for a first visit with some 1,400 spaces.

Avenue Paul Héger 1, 1000 Bruxelles

Open from 08:00-22:00 Monday to Saturday, closed on Sundays

GC Elzenhof

GC Elzenhof is one of many Gemeenschapscentrums (Flemish community centres) sprinkled throughout the city. Derived from Elsene, the Dutch name of Ixelles, it’s the neighbourhood's warm and chaotic community house.

While it's orientated towards locals, they welcome everyone wishing to visit. Aside from an open foyer, you can hop on any of their fun neighbourhood activities, stop for a drink at the bar or come for a two-time per month community pizza event.

Avenue de la Couronne 12, 1050 Ixelles

Working hours: 9:00-20:00 on workdays, closed during weekends

Pianofabriek

Pianofabriek represents the epitome of Saint-Gilles: chaotic, creative and bustling with character. Located in a renovated 19th-century piano factory (known as Gunther piano factory), it boasts the industrial aesthetic of the time with high ceilings, exposed bricks and steel beams.

Stop by the local social café Alcantara for a bougie and noisy freelancer-in-café experience or get into their secluded open space for a quieter workflow. Just like Elzenhof, it is a community centre, meaning you are also likely to meet new people here, integrate or join some fun events they organise.

Unfortunately, there aren't any historic pianos left in the building, but you can drop by The Museum of Belgian Pianos two minutes away to witness the products the piano factory once produced.

Rue du Fort 35, 1060 Saint-Gilles

Open from 08:00-23:00 on weekdays, 09:00-23:00 on Saturdays, closed on Sundays

IKEA

If working or studying in IKEA doesn’t sound right to you, think twice. Known among students as a legendary spot, their canteen has large open spaces, comfy tables and free hot beverages with IKEA family card. The company secured its workspace-friendly legacy by participation in the Study360 campaign, offering their canteen as a study place for students during exams.

It's quite out of the centre, but if you are in the area, it’s worth stopping by. You will pair your working session with a classic IKEA dining experience and an occasional loud shopper.

Chaussée de Mons 1432, 1070 Anderlecht

Open from 10:00-20:00 on most days, 10:00-21:00 on Fridays, closed on Sundays

Circularium

Circularium is one of the coolest and unique places on the list: being a vast 20,000 m² car factory transformed into a social-business hub. If you need to channel raw creative energy, you will find inspiration here in its post-industrial aesthetics, raw concrete and greenery.

It may not be the most practical of places, but a short creative work session can be very fun here. Follow it up by visiting place’s sites dedicated to circular economy: a tool library, repair café, crafting workshops, the donation store or upcycling markets.

Chaussée de Mons 95, 1070 Anderlecht

Open from 13:00-18:00 Tuesday to Friday

VUB university libraries

Just like its Francophone counterpart, VUB university has its central library open to the public. But unlike ULB, it is completely free. Even though more accessibility can reportedly make it somewhat hectic at times. The library's location is a little far off centre, but once you get there, you have access to the VUB cafeteria for a hearty lunch.

Central library closes its doors to external visitors during the exam period.

Boulevard de la Plaine 2, 1050 Ixelles

Open from 08:00-21:00 on weekdays, 09:00-17:00 on Saturdays, closed on Sundays

Bibliothèque Communale Hergé

Yet another library on the list is the Bibliothèque Communale Hergé, named after the legendary Belgian comic artist and TinTin creator. While there is not much specific about this spot, it is a solid free workspace with a dedicated quiet zone and amenities for children.

Its relatively new building offers plenty of light and a relaxed casual atmosphere. It usually opens in the afternoon hours, so don't expect it to host you in the morning.

Avenue de la Chasse 211, 1040 Etterbeek

Opening hours vary per day and can be found on Google Maps.

