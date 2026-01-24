KU Leuven ranks among the best universities in the world in three subjects

KU Leuven students. Credit: Belga

KU Leuven has been ranked among the top universities in the world in three subjects in the Times Higher Education global university rankings by subject area.

The Times ranking is considered one of the most reliable and influential global university rankings alongside the Shanghai Ranking and the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Ranking.

According to the ranking, which is based on 18 performance indicators, KU Leuven has the 14th best law faculty in the world. It also ranks highly in psychology (18th globally) and arts and humanities (20th globally).

KU Leuven is the top Belgian university in 10 of the 11 fields of study listed in the Times ranking. Among Belgian universities, it is only surpassed by Ghent University (UGent) in the life sciences category.

In last year's Times Higher Education World University Rankings, KU Leuven was named the 46th best university in the world.

The subject ranking is dominated by universities from the United States and United Kingdom.

The US holds first place in eight of the 11 disciplines, while the UK ranked first in computer science, medicine and psychology.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) leads the rankings in arts and humanities, business and economics, and social sciences.

