New US defence strategy encourages Pentagon to provide 'more limited' support to its allies

The US military plans to prioritise domestic security and countering China while providing more limited support to European and other allies, according to the Pentagon’s new defence strategy unveiled on Friday.

The 2026 National Defence Strategy states that while American forces focus on defending US territory and the Indo-Pacific region, allied nations will take greater responsibility for their own defence with essential but reduced support from the US.

The previous defence strategy under President Joe Biden identified China as Washington’s most significant challenge and labelled Russia as a “serious threat.”

The new strategy advocates for “respectful relations” with Beijing, omits mention of Taiwan, a US ally claimed by China, and describes Russia’s threat as “persistent but manageable,” impacting certain NATO members.

Both Biden and Trump-era defence strategies emphasise the importance of domestic security, but their assessments of external threats differ significantly. According to the 2026 document, the Pentagon prioritises securing the US border, repelling invasions, and deporting undocumented immigrants.

Biden’s defence strategy focused on China and Russia, identifying them as “more dangerous challenges to internal security” than terrorism. The 2026 strategy also excludes references to climate change, which the Biden administration had classified as an “emerging threat.”

In line with the National Security Strategy released by the White House earlier in December, the Pentagon places Latin America as a top priority for US focus. The strategy plans to restore America’s military dominance in the Western Hemisphere, stating this will ensure homeland security and access to key regional areas. The document refers to this approach as the “Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine.”

President Trump previously justified the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by emphasising the need to reassert US supremacy across the Americas, a move that could send a warning to China and Russia.

Trump described the night-time operation in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, as a modern revival of the century-old Monroe Doctrine, framing Latin America as the United States’ exclusive sphere of influence.

