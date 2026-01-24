Fraudsters posing as Belgian royals use deepfake technology to steal people's money

Scammers have posed as members of the Belgian royal family as part of an elaborate AI-powered fraud scheme. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Unknown fraudsters have been organising elaborate financial scams for over a year inside and outside of Belgium, claiming to represent the Belgian royal family or King Baudouin Foundation, according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office and Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium.

The scheme targeted business officials and certain families inside Belgium, alongside foreign officials. The scammers used special techniques and carefully selected their victims, ensuring they had connections with the royal family to boost their own credibility.

These fraudulent operations always requested finances for certain causes. One fraudster claimed money was needed to supposedly help free Belgian journalists held hostage in Syria. While most victims didn’t buy into the scam, there is at least one documented case of a completed money transfer.

Following a brief pause since the start of 2026, the fraudsters continued their efforts with new elaborate scenarios. They started inviting business leaders to video calls hosted by a deepfake of King Philippe. Another request asked victims to sponsor a fake gala dinner supposedly being held by the King Baudoin Foundation later this year.

The Federal Prosecutor’s office, Federal Computer Crime Unit (FCCU) and specialised police forces are currently investigating the con artists.

